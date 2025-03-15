‘Kudumbasthan’ completes 50-day theatrical run despite OTT release

Director RajeshwarKalisamy’s comedy-drama Kudumbasthan continues its triumphant run at the box office, celebrating 50 days in theatres despite its OTT release on March 7. The film, which has resonated deeply with audiences, emerged as a superhit within days of its theatrical release on January 24.

Featuring Manikandan and SaanveMegghana in lead roles, Kudumbasthan delves into the everyday struggles of a middle-class family man navigating financial pressures. Manikandan’s performance as a young husband trying to make ends meet has been widely appreciated.

Announcing the film’s successful 50-day run, production house Cinemakaaran took to X (formerly Twitter), stating, “50 days of blockbuster success! #Kudumbasthan celebrates a journey filled with laughs, relatability, and complete family entertainment.”

Speaking about the film prior to its release, Manikandan expressed his love for middle-class narratives. He shared,

"Middle-class families have endless fascinating stories. Even in similar backgrounds, each family has a unique journey. That’s why Kudumbasthan feels fresh and different from my previous films."

Produced by S. Vinoth Kumar of Cinemakaaran, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Guru Somasundaram, Balaji Sakthivel, R. Sundarrajan, Prasanna Balachandran, and Jenson Dhivakar. The music is composed by Vaisagh, with N. Subramaniam handling cinematography.

With its blend of humor, realism, and strong performances, Kudumbasthan has proven to be a major crowd-puller, reaffirming its place as one of the most loved family entertainers of the year.