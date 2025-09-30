Kunal Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy & Gulshan Grover Voice Mahayoddha Rama; Epic 3D Animated Film to Release This Diwali

Contiloe Pictures, the makers of State of Siege: Temple Attack and Taj-Reign of Revenge, have officially announced their mega 3D animated film Mahayoddha Rama, set to release this Diwali on October 17, 2025. Distributed by Cinépolis India, the film’s much-awaited teaser has now been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse of the grand visuals and epic storytelling that await them this festive season.

The film brings together a stellar voice cast, with Kunal Kapoor lending his voice to the heroic Rama, Jimmy Shergill as the devoted Laxman, Mouni Roy as the graceful yet strong Sita, and Gulshan Grover as the menacing Ravan. Their powerful voice performances promise to add authenticity and emotional depth to the timeless Ramayan tale.

Speaking about the project, Abhimanyu Singh, Founder & CEO of Contiloe Pictures, said, “Ramayan is the soul of Indian storytelling, and with Mahayoddha Rama, we wanted to present this epic to every Indian in a heroic animated avatar. After the success of mythological animation films like Mahavatar Narasimha, we felt the time was right to scale up and create a grand experience. By adapting the Ramayan, the film blends mythology with modern cinematic techniques, appealing to both younger audiences and traditional viewers. This Diwali, our film will be a visual treat for every Indian.”

Positioned as one of India’s most ambitious animated ventures, Mahayoddha Rama combines world-class animation, powerful performances, and cutting-edge technology to bring the legendary tale of Rama to life. The teaser has already generated a wave of excitement, offering a taste of the film’s rich visuals and emotional resonance.

This Diwali, audiences across the country can witness the Ramayan like never before, as Mahayoddha Rama releases in 3D cinemas nationwide on October 17, 2025.