Kunchacko Boban's ‘Officer On Duty’: Gripping Malayalam Thriller with Strong Performances

The Malayalam police thriller Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban, has received positive reviews for its engaging story and well-executed direction by debutant Jithu Ashraf. The film follows a temperamental cop who returns to duty after being suspended and gets involved in a case that begins as a petty theft but soon reveals darker secrets.

While some viewers feel the film follows a familiar police thriller pattern, the way it's packaged makes it stand out. The characters are well-developed, and the story cleverly hints at details that pay off by the end, thanks to Shahi Kabir's writing and Jithu Ashraf’s direction.

Despite following a known formula, Officer On Duty keeps the audience hooked with unexpected twists and suspense. While there are a couple of weaker moments, such as a pre-interval reveal and the final retribution scenes, they don't detract from the overall appeal. The film ties up all loose ends, making it a satisfying watch.

Though Kunchacko Boban leads the film, the story is shaped by multiple timelines and other characters’ experiences, creating a more immersive narrative. The technical aspects also enhance the experience—Chaman Chakko’s editing ensures the film flows smoothly, Roby Varghese Raj’s cinematography adds depth, and Jakes Bejoy’s music perfectly complements the tone, making the experience even more impactful.

The film also adds some commercial touches, like slow-motion elevation scenes, which are well-executed and help build the characters. These traditional techniques, used sparingly, work to enhance the film’s overall appeal.

With a balanced mix of thriller, character development, and technical brilliance, Officer On Duty is a satisfying watch. It stars Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair. The film, released on February 20, 2025, has grossed approximately Rs 25 crore worldwide.