‘Kushi’ trailer to be out on August 9

Upcoming romantic drama “Kushi,” starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu under the direction of Shiva Nirvana.This pan-Indian film is set to grace the silver screens on September 1, 2023.

The team has officially disclosed that the trailer, running for 2 minutes and 41 seconds, is set to be unveiled on August 9, 2023. A romantic movie poster has also been released to announce the same.In addition to the lead pair, Kushihas an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep, who all play significant roles.

Renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers has bankrolled this much-anticipated project.

With filming wrapped up, the team is currently immersed in post-production, fine-tuning the movie before its release. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director of this movie and the songs which were release already became chartbusters.