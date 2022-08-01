Laal Singh Chaddha: Please Don't Boycott My Film Says, Aamir Khan

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan is all set to entertain his fans with the Laal Singh Chaddha movie. He is promoting the movie in both Bollywood and Tollywood and recently took part in Nagarjuna's talk show too. Megastar Chiranjeevi is presenting the movie in Telugu and thus, he built a great bond with these ace actors. Even Naga Chaitanya is also essaying a prominent role in this war-cum-emotional drama. Off late, 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' is trending on Twitter and thus, he reacted and asked the people not to do so…



Speaking to the media, he said, "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film."

He also said that his son Junaid gave an audition for Laal Singh Chaddha… "As soon as I saw the test video, I was blown away. I knew mera chance gaya (I thought my chance has gone). That innocence of Laal that we were planning to get was out there while I would have to act it out. The innocence on his face was Laal Singh and I would have had to work incredibly hard to get there. I don't have that innocence anymore and he did that naturally. Junaid was simply outstanding and I felt he was the right guy to play the part".

Going with the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, it starts off with Aamir Khan sitting in the train and doling out, "Meri mummy kehti thi zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaave, mann nahi bharta." Actually he will be seen as a differently-abled child and then his mother encourages him to do everything individually without anyone's help. Then he joins Indian army and shares a good bond with Naga Chaitanya aka Balaraju Bodi. The trailer then moves to his bond with Kareena Kapoor but it seems something stops them from tying a knot. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Laal Singh Chaddha shares his life lessons on the big screens!

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha will release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!