Lata Mangeshkar's Last Rights: The Legendary Singer Laid To Rest In Mumbai…
- Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is laid to rest at Shivaji Park, Mumbai!
- She was respected with full state honours and even PM Modi also paid his last respect to this Indian nightingale!
India's ace singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away this morning and made all her fans go shocked. She got in contact with deadly Covid-19 a few days ago and from then she was getting treated in the Breach Candy hospital. She also suffered from pneumonia and breathed her last at the age of 92. Well, the iconic singer was laid to rest just a few minutes ago with full state honours. PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav ji and a few other celebs also arrived at Shivaji Park to pay the last respect to Lata ji…
"Mortal Remains of singer Lata Mangeshkar consigned to flames with full state honours, at Shivaji Park, Mumbai".
State honours are being given to the veteran singer in this video…
Sachin Tendulkar paid his last respect to Lata ji…
Narendra Modi ji paying his respect to Lata Mangeshkar…
The mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar ji are shown in these pics from Shivaji Park, Mumbai…
RIP Lata Mangeshkar ji… You will be always missed but will be alive with your classic hits!