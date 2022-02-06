Lata Mangeshkar's Last Rights: The Legendary Singer Laid To Rest In Mumbai…

India's ace singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away this morning and made all her fans go shocked. She got in contact with deadly Covid-19 a few days ago and from then she was getting treated in the Breach Candy hospital. She also suffered from pneumonia and breathed her last at the age of 92. Well, the iconic singer was laid to rest just a few minutes ago with full state honours. PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav ji and a few other celebs also arrived at Shivaji Park to pay the last respect to Lata ji…



Mortal Remains of singer Lata Mangeshkar consigned to flames with full state honours, at Shivaji Park, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/a7vYdVUQm1 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

#WATCH | State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park (Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/9fMvwyT9W6 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

#WATCH | Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Shah Rukh Khan pay last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park pic.twitter.com/r22Njpi4XW — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2WtTe9aXgT — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Maharashtra | Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains reach Shivaji Park in Mumbai for last rites pic.twitter.com/6YVNsoSHiJ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

RIP Lata Mangeshkar ji… You will be always missed but will be alive with your classic hits!