Live
- Hiring in Indian telecom, ISP and allied industry to see 5.62 pc growth in July-Dec
- Darshan’s special treatment: Karnataka govt seeks report on management of all jails
- ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur named Captain, Smriti Mandhana Vice-Captain for 15-Member Squad
- Ugarte's Man Utd medical set after 60 mn euros agreement with PSG
- Amy Jackson Dazzles in Alberta Ferretti Gown at Her Amalfi Coast Wedding to Ed Westwick
- Mohammedan Sporting runs into investors trouble just days after confirming ISL 2024-25 participation
- Nara Lokesh Denies Allegations on Tanuku Anna Canteen Operations
- Laugh your way through corporate life with Sony LIV’s upcoming Telugu series ‘Bench Life’
- BJP’s nationwide membership drive from Sept 2; PM Modi to take lead
- US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal loses in first round to Tallon Griekspoor
Just In
Laugh your way through corporate life with Sony LIV’s upcoming Telugu series ‘Bench Life’
Ever found yourself caught in the whirlwind of corporate life, only to realize you're stuck on the sidelines? Sony LIV’s latest Telugu original series, Bench Life, is here to turn that reality into a comedy you won't want to miss.
Ever found yourself caught in the whirlwind of corporate life, only to realize you're stuck on the sidelines? Sony LIV’s latest Telugu original series, Bench Life, is here to turn that reality into a comedy you won't want to miss.
Bench Life offers a fresh, hilarious take on the often-stressful world of corporate grind. Directed by Manasa Sharma, this side-splitting comedy-drama is not just about sitting idle—it's about discovering new passions and finding purpose in the most unexpected places. With a perfect blend of laughter, heart, and a unique perspective on contemporary work culture in India, this series is set to resonate with anyone who’s ever questioned their career path.
Niharika Konidela, the producer of Bench Life, shared, “We wanted to create a show that captures the unique experience of being on the corporate bench. It's a place where employees often feel lost and uncertain. But through Balu, Meenakshi, Isha, Ravi and his friends, we hope to show that even in the most unexpected circumstances, there are opportunities for growth and fulfillment. Bench Life is a celebration of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.”
The series also boasts a stellar ensemble of actors like Vaibhav Reddy, Ritika Singh, Akanksha Singh, Charan Peri along with veteran actors, including Rajendra Prasad, Tulasi, and Tanikella Bharani, who add depth and humour to the story. Produced by Niharika Konidela on Pink Elephant Pictures, Bench Life is brought to life with music by P.K. Dandi and cinematography by Danush Bhaskar.
Bench Life is set to stream from 12th Sep exclusively on Sony LIV!