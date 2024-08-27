Laugh your way through corporate life with Sony LIV’s upcoming Telugu series ‘Bench Life’

Ever found yourself caught in the whirlwind of corporate life, only to realize you're stuck on the sidelines? Sony LIV’s latest Telugu original series, Bench Life, is here to turn that reality into a comedy you won't want to miss.

Bench Life offers a fresh, hilarious take on the often-stressful world of corporate grind. Directed by Manasa Sharma, this side-splitting comedy-drama is not just about sitting idle—it's about discovering new passions and finding purpose in the most unexpected places. With a perfect blend of laughter, heart, and a unique perspective on contemporary work culture in India, this series is set to resonate with anyone who’s ever questioned their career path.

Niharika Konidela, the producer of Bench Life, shared, “We wanted to create a show that captures the unique experience of being on the corporate bench. It's a place where employees often feel lost and uncertain. But through Balu, Meenakshi, Isha, Ravi and his friends, we hope to show that even in the most unexpected circumstances, there are opportunities for growth and fulfillment. Bench Life is a celebration of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.”

The series also boasts a stellar ensemble of actors like Vaibhav Reddy, Ritika Singh, Akanksha Singh, Charan Peri along with veteran actors, including Rajendra Prasad, Tulasi, and Tanikella Bharani, who add depth and humour to the story. Produced by Niharika Konidela on Pink Elephant Pictures, Bench Life is brought to life with music by P.K. Dandi and cinematography by Danush Bhaskar.









Bench Life is set to stream from 12th Sep exclusively on Sony LIV!