Lawrence extends ‘Kanmani Annadhana Virundhu’ for people with down syndrome

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence, known for blending cinema with compassion, has taken his latest initiative Kanmani Annadhana Virundhu to another meaningful milestone. The program, which aims to make luxurious meals accessible to those who rarely get to experience them, recently reached individuals affected by Down Syndrome.

Sharing the update on his X account, Lawrence wrote, “Food should not be a privilege, it should be a joy that brings smiles to every heart. This time it was so special to serve my brothers with Down Syndrome. Seeing their happiness while they enjoyed the varieties of food filled my heart with gratitude and love.”

The initiative, named after his mother, was launched earlier this month. Lawrence explained that its goal is to bridge the food divide by serving to underprivileged children and communities the dishes usually reserved for the wealthy. “Twenty years ago, I fed 60 children at our home. Now, we intend to find children who have never eaten such food and deliver it to them. Service is God,” he had said at the launch.

Known for his consistent philanthropy, Lawrence has long been at the forefront of social causes. From helping fund education, constructing restrooms in schools, to donating tractors to farmers, he has shown that his compassion extends well beyond the screen.

With Kanmani Annadhana Virundhu, Lawrence is not just feeding stomachs but also nurturing dignity, joy, and inclusivity.