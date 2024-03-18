Leaked pics from ‘Game Changer’ sparks excitement in fans

The highly anticipated Telugu political drama "Game Changer", directed by renowned filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam and starring Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has once again captured the spotlight as shooting resumes.

Recently, filming recommenced at RK Beach in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, sparking leaks from the shooting spot. These leaks have unveiled glimpses of Ram Charan's clean-beard look and Kiara Advani's elegant saree attire over the past two days.





Despite the team's efforts to prevent leaks, they continue to be a common occurrence in the industry. Nonetheless, fans have eagerly embraced Kiara's new look and are eagerly awaiting further updates on the film's release, although official confirmation from the movie team is still pending.





"Game Changer" boasts a stellar cast, including Anjali, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, and others in significant roles. Produced by Dil Raju with a generous budget, the film's musical score is helmed by the talented Thaman.





As shooting progresses and leaks surface, anticipation for "Game Changer" continues to build among fans, who eagerly await more updates and glimpses of this highly anticipated film.

