Let’s celebrate this Holi Day as‘DilRuba’ Day- Kiran Abbavaram at the trailer launch event

Promising star Kiran Abbavaram is all set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming romantic drama "Dilruba", starring Rukshar Dhillon and Kathy Davison as the female leads. Directed by Viswa Karun, the film is jointly produced by Shivam Celluloids, Saregama, and AnYoodlee Film. With its theatrical release scheduled for March 14th, coinciding with the Holi festival, the film’s trailer was unveiled in Hyderabad, generating an enthusiastic response.

At the trailer launch event, DOP Daniel Vishwas expressed his excitement, stating, “Kiran’s performance in ‘Dilruba’ will show a completely different side of him. Director Viswa Karun has crafted an emotionally engaging story, and the love journey of Sidhu and Maggie will leave a deep impact on audiences.”

Producer Ravi revealed his long association with the project, sharing, “Kiran first narrated this story to me in 2019, and I instantly loved it. The content is powerful, and the performances from both heroines will touch hearts. We partnered with Saregama to ensure this film reaches a wider audience, and I’m confident ‘Dilruba’ will be a milestone in Kiran’s career.”

Director Viswa Karun added, “The concept of ‘Dilruba’ revolves around the value of love and the greatness of the person who offers it. Our film will redefine how people perceive love after a breakup, and I believe it will strike an emotional chord with everyone.”

Kiran Abbavaram, speaking about the film, said, “This movie offers a fresh perspective on love and breakups. It encourages people to find beauty even in past relationships and promotes the idea of embracing friendship after love ends. I urge everyone to watch ‘Dilruba’ this Holi and celebrate love in its truest form.”

With impactful performances, touching music, and a unique storyline, “Dilruba” is expected to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience when it hits theaters on March 14th.







