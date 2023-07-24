LGM - Let's Get Married' Showcases Bondings & Relations In An Entertaining Manner - Producer Sakshi Dhoni

A girl who is about to marry and start a new life along with her husband says she doesn't want to live along with her mother-in-law. She makes a strange condition, that she wants to go on a trip with her future mother-in-law so that they get to know each other. How the boy struggle between his would be and his mother... all these portrayed as a tale of love and family entertainer, LGM (Lets Get Married). Indian legendary cricketer MS Dhoni forayed into Film Production with this film. LGM stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya, Yogibabu in key roles. This film is made under Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd Produced by Sakshi Dhoni and Vikas Hasja. The film is releasing on August 4th. JPR Films and Tripura Productions are releasing this film in Telugu states. An event is held in a grand manner at Hyderabad on the occasion of the film's release. Producer Sakshi Dhoni, Hero Harish Kalyan, Heroine Ivana, Nadhiya, Tripura Productions Tripura Pasupuleti attended the event. Nitro Star Sudheer Babu graced the event as a chief guest. On this occasion...

Tripura Productions Tripura Pasupuleti says, " This is our first step in the film industry. All the best to our entire team."

RJ Vijay says, " I am glad to be a part of such a big project. Many different concept oriented films are coming from Tollywood. Audiences are ambracing them. This industry has given life to many. Though I didn't know Telugu, I dubbed for many films in Chennai. In that way Telugu Film Industry helped me during my college days. LGM is releasing on August 4. Everyone enjoy the film."

Nadhiya says, " I came to Hyderabad after a long time. I am happy to be a part of Dhoni Entertainments. I believe you will enjoy this film like all my previous films. I worked with a very good team. Thanks to Dhoni and Sakshi Garu. I never forget your love and affection."

Hero Harish Kalyan says, " I am a big fan of Telugu films and Telugu audience. Because you celebrate films like a festival. I admire Telugu stars. Telugu Cinema has reached a whole new level now-a-days. The way big stars are encouraging new films is a great thing here. I did a small role in 'Jersey' film. Now I am coming to you with 'LGM - Let's Get Married'. This is a very entertaining movie. Thanks to Dhoni Garu, Sakshi Garu, Ivana, Vijay and everyone. LGM is releasing in theatres on August 4th.

Sakshi Dhoni says, " Usually my husband Dhoni loves to give surprises. This is one such a surprise from him. For most of us cricket is an entertainment but for him it is his profession. Likewise Cricket, Movies are also meant for entertainment. That's why we choose this field. We watch a lot of films in theatre or OTT. Due to the interest we have in films we decided to venture in production. We are ready to do many more films. Though 'LGM' was made in Tamil, Dhoni has numerous fans in Telugu too. So, we decided to release Telugu version too. I used to watch Telugu films in Hindi dubbed versions in Youtube. I watched all of Allu Arjun's films. I am a big fan of him. I used to talk to director during story discussions.