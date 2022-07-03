Liger New Look: VD's Trainer Kuldep Decodes How Vijay Shaped His Body In Just 3 Weeks Prior Photo-Shoot…

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda stunned all and sundry by dropping a new poster from his upcoming movie Liger yesterday. He made his fans go aww with the poster that showcased him semi-nude holding just a rose flower bouquet! His masculine physique was just awesome and raised the expectation bars on the movie a notch higher. As he is essaying a role of boxer in Liger, he best fits the bill and the recently release teaser also made all his fans and audience eagerly await for the release of the movie. Off late, Vijay's trainer Kuldeep spoke to the media and doled out everything out Vijay's dedication and determination. He also mentioned how Vijay worked hard to achieve a toned body for the poster in just 3 weeks.



He started off by saying, "Due to lockdown, the training went a little up and down but still during the shoot of important sequences, VD's body was in good condition. Later, Puri sir and Vijay decided they wanted a certain look for a photoshoot and I had 3 weeks to get the peak conditioning of the body that you see now in the latest poster".

He also added, "He was in good shape but for this poster, the definition had to be more clearer. We started training and I suddenly changed a bit of his workout style. He is playing a UFC character so I changed his training module to do more super sets and drop sets that made his muscle quality more defined and he burned the fat at a faster rate".

Further he revealed, "Workout got only intense and intense. In the last one week (before the photoshoot for the poster), there were a lot of posing routines and it was very important for us because Vijay, for the first time in his life was doing something like this. Every day we had 30 mins posing session. It was also very tiring for him but with this routine, he also got to showcase his muscle, understood it much better."

He also spoke about Vijay's diet and said, "I also changed his nutrition. I cut down his carbs and increased protein, a lot of fibre and water. That's how we trained! A lot of people do water cutting but I didn't. We did water cutting only on the day of the shoot instead and that was also 50%."

Finally, he concluded by saying, "You can see how confident he looks with his body. It takes a lot of guts to be fantastic to showcase your body this way. Vijay Deverakonda has worked a lot on his overall physique for this. There's a lot more to this".

Even many celebs like Anushka Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha, Rashmika praised Vijay for his amazing transformation.

Rashmika Mandanna

She shared the new poster of Liger movie and captioned it, "When asked who was my inspiration..could never pick a name...And today I will @thedeverakonda. (fire emoticons) #Liger you have our love and support...show the country.. no no the world what you can do.. All the best."

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

The director and actor Puri and Vijay also announced their next movie Jana Gana Mana recently… Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie and this is Puri Jagannad's dream project. Thus it is being made on a high-budget!