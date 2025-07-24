Lindsay Lohan eyes dramatic roles amidst ‘Freakier Friday’ comeback

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan is stepping back into the spotlight with the much-anticipated sequel Freakier Friday, and while she’s excited to revisit her comedic roots, the actress has her sights set on more dramatic and challenging roles.

Speaking at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, Lohan revealed that she’s currently working on a new TV series for Hulu and is ready to explore deeper narratives. “I’m doing a TV show with Hulu that I’m really excited about and I’d like to take on some more serious, dramatic roles,” she said.

Though Lohan admits she feels most at home in romantic comedies—“That’s where my fans want to see me”—she expressed her desire to break new ground. “I’d like to take on something different, maybe an action-packed film. Just to show people a different side of me.”

Lohan reunites with Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier Friday, the sequel to Disney’s 2003 body-swap hit Freaky Friday, which saw both actresses shine in one of the decade’s most beloved family comedies. Now, 21 years later, the sequel promises even more chaos, laughs, and heart.

“We have more stories to tell,” Lohan teased. “It’s a four-way swap, there’s more music, and a lot more physical comedy than the first one. Any moment I get to channel Lucille Ball—I’m in.”

Reflecting on her bond with Curtis, Lohan called her a “mother figure”, sharing how the veteran actress supported her during her teenage years. “She was there for me at a time when my mom was busy with my siblings. That kept us close.”

Curtis echoed the sentiment, saying, “From day one, I told Lindsay, ‘I want nothing from you but your peace and serenity.’” She added, “I want her to feel love, not pressure.”

With Freakier Friday set to bring a fresh dose of nostalgia and comedy, Lohan’s return signals not just a homecoming—but a new chapter.