Little Hearts Box Office Collection Day 6 – India & Worldwide Earnings
Highlights
Check Little Hearts Day 6 box office collection. The Telugu film earned ₹13.75 Cr in India and ₹21.50 Cr worldwide. See occupancy, city-wise performance, and total collections.
Little Hearts, directed by Sai Marthand, is performing well at the box office. The Telugu film stars Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Shivani Nagaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Satya Krishnan, S.S. Kaanchi, and Anitha Chowdary. Fans have been enjoying the movie since its release.
6-Day Box Office Collection:
- Day 1: ₹1.35 Cr
- Day 2: ₹2.4 Cr
- Day 3: ₹3.6 Cr
- Day 4: ₹2.3 Cr
- Day 5: ₹2.25 Cr
- Day 6: ₹1.85 Cr
Total Collections (6 Days):
- India Net: ₹13.75 Cr
- India Gross: ₹16.00 Cr
- Overseas: ₹5.50 Cr
- Worldwide: ₹21.50 Cr
Day 6 Occupancy:
Overall Telugu occupancy: 31.82%
- Morning shows: 24.13%
- Afternoon shows: 28.93%
- Evening shows: 27.90%
- Night shows: 46.30%
Top Cities Occupancy:
- Hyderabad: 36%
- Chennai: 34.75%
- Kakinada: 60.25%
- Karimnagar: 44.25%
- Vizag-Visakhapatnam: 36.5%
