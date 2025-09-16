Live
- India’s Next Leap in Surgical Robotics: Meril Unveils Mizzo Endo 4000 – The Advanced Soft Tissue Robotic System
- Cleartrip Unveils Industry-First Visa Denial Cover Ahead of The Big Billion Day 2025
- South India’s favourite flavours, now in every bite of McDonald’s ‘Fried Chicken’ offerings
- Nalgonda POCSO court delivers verdict in rape case
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation Commits ₹56 Crore to CSR Initiatives in Maharashtra
- What are the Best GMAT Mock Tests in 2025?
- ED Summons Cricketers Yuvraj Singh And Robin Uthappa In Illegal Betting Probe
- Watch: Bengaluru Commuter Slams BMRCL After Concrete Shower on Car at Silk Board Metro Station
- Get Access to Multiple OTTs in One Pack: Airtel's ₹279 Subscription Pack
- Meghalaya reshuffle: Sangma cabinet set to get 8 new faces today
Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra 19-Day Box Office Collection | India & Worldwide
Highlights
Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earns ₹ 122.15 Cr India net and ₹ 252.90 Cr worldwide in 19 days. Check Day 19 collections, language-wise breakdown, and box office performance.
- Log in via Facebook, Google, or X.
- Enter your code and submit.
- Rewards appear in your in-game mail; diamonds and gold go directly to your wallet, and items can be found in the Vault tab.
Important Tips:
- Codes last 12–18 hours only.
- Each code can be redeemed once per account.
- Codes cannot be used on guest accounts.
- Ensure your account is linked to a social media platform before redeeming
Next Story