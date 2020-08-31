Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct a film each with Kamal and Rajini

Young directors are bagging major assignments with not just A-listers of the film industry but also with the top two names of Tamil cinema – Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan respectively. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who started with a small film ' Maanagaram' and moved on to ' Khaidi' last year, starring Karthi is now helming ' Master', the film eagerly awaited by fans of Thalapathy Vijay and action lovers. As of present, it is likely to wait for a theatrical release till things normalize, even as rumours are afloat about the whopping amounts being offered for it by OTT platforms.

Kamal Haasan, however has confirmed that Lokesh Kanagaraj is likely to direct with a film with Rajinikanth in the lead, who is presently busy with ' Annatthe' which is awaiting a conducive environment to begin shooting once again. The Kanagaraj venture is to be bankrolled by Raj Kamal Productions, owned by Kamal Haasan's family.

A self-taught director, Kanagaraj had declared at a Film Award function that he had learnt the nuances of direction watching the movies of Kamal, which seemed to have created the right passage for him towards moving to the top sections of the industry. With both the stars likely to fade away in a year or two from the celluloid world, it is to be seen whether this will be among their last of films to be screened before they take a final bow.