‘Love Insurance Kompany’ locks Diwali release on Oct 17

Director Vignesh Shivan’s much-awaited romantic entertainer Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, has officially locked its release date for October 17, coinciding with the Deepavali festival. The film, backed by Rowdy Pictures (founded by Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara) along with Seven Screen Studio, was earlier scheduled to release on September 18.

Confirming the update, Rowdy Pictures posted on X: “A Love Festival Loading this Diwali! #LoveInsuranceKompany hitting the big screens this Diwali on October 17th.”

Earlier this month, the makers had postponed the film’s first glimpse out of respect for Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie audio and trailer launch. Seven Screen Studio announced the delay on Instagram, stating that the new date would follow soon after Thalaivar’s event.

The buzz around LIK is massive, largely due to Pradeep Ranganathan’s strong box-office track record. The actor-director has maintained a 100% success rate, with his latest outing Dragon turning into a blockbuster. Pairing him with Krithi Shetty has further fueled audience anticipation.

Apart from the lead duo, the film also stars S.J. Suryah and Gouri Kishen in key roles. On the technical front, LIK boasts an impressive crew with cinematography by Ravi Varman, music by Anirudh Ravichander, editing by Pradeep Ragav, and action choreography by Peter Hein.

Director Vignesh Shivan earlier revealed that the project is built on “passion, honesty, and love,” and assured fans of a fresh, original entertainer crafted without compromises.