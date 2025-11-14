Love OTP: A youthful romantic drama that charms

The youthful romantic entertainer Love OTP, starring and directed by Aniish, is set for release on 14 November 2025. Promoted as a breezy love triangle with a sports backdrop, the film attempts to blend ambition, romance, and humor. With fresh faces and a relatable premise, Love OTP aims to strike a chord with Gen-Z audiences. Here is a detailed review of what the film offers.

Story

The story follows Akshay “Akki” (Aniish), an aspiring cricketer laser-focused on reaching the top. Determined to avoid distractions—especially love—his disciplined life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Sana (Swaroopinii), a possessive yet charming software engineer, and Nakshatra (Jahnvika Kalakeri), a physiotherapist with a warm personality. Caught between two women who develop feelings for him, Akki finds himself navigating emotional turbulence while juggling his cricketing dreams. The narrative revolves around how Akki handles this conflict, with support and interference from characters like his strict father Shankar (Rajeev Kanakala), caring mother Pramodhini, his friend Varun (Natya Ranga), and the families of both female leads.

Performances

Aniish delivers a convincing performance as a focused athlete torn between ambition and affection. He excels in emotional and frustrated moments. Swaroopinii shines with her expressive portrayal of a possessive lover, while Jahnvika Kalakeri brings grace and subtlety to the screen.

Chetan Gandharva stands out for his comic timing, adding lightness to the narrative. Rajeev Kanakala and Pramodhini lend authenticity as Akki’s parents, while Thulasi and others support the story effectively.

Technicalities

Aniish comes with a regular plot but makes it engaging with his narration. He made the film smoothly with entertaining and hilarious scenes bringing a decent end. Cinematographer Harsha Vardhan K captures Bengaluru’s charm with natural visuals. Anand Rajavikram’s music and background score enhance several key moments. Editing by Sharath Kumar is passable, though the second half could have been sharper. Dialogues work well in lighter scenes, and production values remain solid.

Analysis

Love OTP begins on an engaging note, offering humor and breezy storytelling in the first half. However, the second half’s emotional weight slows the momentum. Predictable plot turns, a dip in narrative pace, and an inconclusive climax weaken the film’s impact. While the triangular love story is familiar territory, Aniish manages to entertain in parts—mainly through lively scenes and performances. A more innovative screenplay and tighter editing could have elevated the film significantly.

Overall, Love OTP lands as a partially engaging youthful drama with enjoyable moments but falls short of becoming a standout romantic entertainer.

Rating: 3/5