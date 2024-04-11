Live
‘Love Today’ actor Pradeep Ranganathan announces next project
After capturing hearts with his directorial debut "Comali" and his acting prowess in "Love Today," Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to charm audiences once again with his upcoming project. Contrary to rumors, the multitalented actor-director has surprised fans by revealing that his next venture will not be with Mythri Movie Makers but with AGS Productions.
Tentatively titled "AGS26," the film marks the second collaboration between Pradeep Ranganathan and AGS Productions, the banner behind the blockbuster success of "Love Today." Ashwath Marimuthu, acclaimed for his work on the enchanting rom-com "Oh My Kadavule," is set to direct the project.
Producer Archana of AGS Productions expressed her excitement about collaborating with Pradeep once again, stating that the delay in their reunion was due to the meticulous search for the perfect script.
Pradeep Ranganathan's journey from director to leading actor has been nothing short of remarkable, with "Love Today" earning widespread acclaim and grossing over 100 crores. The Telugu dubbed version of the film was also declared a blockbuster, solidifying Pradeep's status as a rising star in the industry.
With the powerhouse combination of Pradeep Ranganathan and AGS Productions, coupled with the directorial finesse of AshwathMarimuthu, "AGS26" promises to be an eagerly anticipated project that will captivate audiences with its unique storytelling and compelling performances.