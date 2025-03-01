Love Under Construction Review: A Lighthearted Blend of Love, Comedy, and NRI Aspirations

Story

The plot revolves around two cousins with contrasting personalities and ambitions. Pappettan, a pharmaceutical sales representative, lives in Kerala with his mother, while Vinod, based in Dubai, is devoted to constructing a house for his parents back home. Amidst this, Vinod falls for Gouri (Gouri Kishan), a strong-willed woman with ambitions of her own. Their relationship takes a turn when Vinod loses his job, prompting Gouri to suggest moving to Canada for better prospects. Before making such a life-altering decision, they return to Kerala to seek their families’ blessings for marriage.

As the story progresses, we see not only the complexities of Vinod and Gouri’s relationship but also Pappettan’s struggle to find a life partner. His rigid views on women and marriage often lead to rejection, adding a humorous yet insightful layer to the narrative. While the series highlights the universal challenges of love, familial obligations, and the aspirations of NRIs, it treads familiar ground without introducing particularly novel elements.

Performances

One of the strengths of the series is its cast, who bring authenticity to their roles. Neeraj Madhav delivers a convincing performance as Vinod, portraying the dilemmas of an NRI with sincerity. Aju Varghese, with his natural comedic timing, ensures that Pappettan remains an engaging character despite his outdated perspectives. Gouri Kishan embodies her role well, but her character’s arc could have been further developed to add depth to the story.

The supporting actors, including Anand Mamadhan, Thankam Mohan, and Ann Jameela Saleem, contribute to the realism of the series, making every interaction feel organic. The chemistry among the cast members is a definite highlight, lending credibility to the family and relationship dynamics explored in the narrative.

Technical Aspects

Gopi Sundar’s musical score does its job, enhancing the mood of the series, though it does not leave a lasting impact. The cinematography beautifully captures the essence of Kerala, particularly in scenes that revolve around the home construction process, reinforcing the themes of nostalgia and belonging. The production design adds authenticity, especially in depicting the bureaucratic and logistical struggles involved in building a house—something many Malayalis living abroad can relate to.

Analysis

Vishnu Raghav weaves a story that intertwines romance with the everyday struggles of an NRI attempting to build a home while navigating personal and familial expectations. The series effectively captures the challenges of home construction, from dealing with contractors to facing delays and bureaucratic hurdles, which resonate with many. The humour, largely driven by Pappettan’s character and his search for a bride, adds a layer of light-heartedness to the story.

However, where the series falls short is in its portrayal of female characters. While Gouri is introduced as a modern woman seeking independence, her role ultimately revolves around her relationship dilemmas rather than her individual journey. Additionally, while the tension between Vinod’s and Gouri’s fathers sheds light on the influence of male ego and patriarchal attitudes in marriage negotiations, the narrative does not explore these themes in a particularly thought-provoking manner.

Had Love Under Construction delved deeper into gender roles and societal expectations—similar to The Great Indian Kitchen—it could have offered a more meaningful perspective. The romantic conflicts faced by both Vinod and Pappettan feel somewhat predictable, and the series could have benefitted from fresher storytelling choices.

Love Under Construction is an enjoyable, light-hearted watch with strong performances and relatable themes, particularly for those familiar with NRI experiences and family pressures. However, while the series has its charming moments, it does not break new ground. Vishnu Raghav presents a story that is engaging but ultimately conventional. If you’re looking for an easy-going family drama with humorous elements, this series will suffice. But if you’re expecting a fresh, thought-provoking take on love and migration, it may leave you wanting more.

Rating: 3/5