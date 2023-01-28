Luckily, everything came together seamlessly for Michael, said Sundeep Kishan

Sundeep Kishan is excited to showcase his first PAN Indian film, michael, to audiences. The trailer has already generated buzz and anticipation among fans, who are eagerly waiting for the release. Directed by Ranjit Jeykodi, the film is a gangster drama that features Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role.

A press meet was held in Hyderabad ahead of the film's release, where Sundeep Kishan spoke about the film and the team behind it. He praised the talented cast, which includes actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Divyansha Kaushik, and Varun Sandesh. The actor also thanked the producers, Bharat Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, for their support in the production of the film.



Sundeep Kishan acknowledged that during the making of a film, there are often changes made to the script and other aspects of the production. However, he stated that everything fell into place perfectly for Micheal. Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP, the film features music by Sam CS. Micheal will be hitting screens on February 3rd, and fans can look forward to an exciting and engaging cinematic experience. The story of the film revolves around the life of a common man who becomes a powerful gangster in the society and how his personal life gets affected by his professional life. The film also showcases how the society and the people in it treat him differently. The film is a blend of action, drama, and emotions. The audience can expect a power-packed performance from the lead cast and a thrilling story that keeps them hooked till the end. The film is expected to do well at the box office and is expected to have a good run.

