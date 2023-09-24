Live
‘Maaye Chesi’ rom ‘Devil’ makes you feel nostalgic
Recently, the makers of Nandamuri Kalyanram’s Devil unveiled the first single, “Maaye Chesi.” It beautifully portrays the journey of love between Kalyanram and Samyukta Menon.
The movie is set in the 1940s during the Madras Presidency era. To capture the period romance feel, director-producer Abhishek Nama chose traditional South Indian houses like palatial mansions like Kanadukathan Palace (at Karaikudi). The music composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar played a crucial role in elevating the experience.
A unique vintage music instruments have been imported to capture the essence of orchestration in the period romance. Drums and percussions – African Djembe from South Africa, Bongo, Djembe, and Duff drums from Malaysia, Chinese Mouth Organ, Darbuka, and Ocean Percussion from Dubai, Fiber Congo drums from Singapore, Hourglass-shaped talking drum from West Africa, among many. These soundscapes helped to transport the audience back to the bygone era.