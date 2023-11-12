Live
Macho Star Gopichand, A Harsha, KK Radhamohan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts Bhimaa Diwali Special Poster Released
Macho hero Gopichand’s unique action entertainer Bhimaa being helmed by popular Kannada director A Harsha and produced prestigiously by KK Radhamohan under the successful banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts is fast progressing with its shoot. The movie stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma playing the heroines opposite Gopichand.
Wishing everyone on Diwali eve, the makers of this high-budget movie released a new poster featuring Gopichand in an action-packed avatar. He appears in a khaki outfit with shades on. Sitting on the bonnet of the police jeep, Gopichand is seen pulling the goons with ropes. He looks dashing here in the get-up of a police officer.
Billed to be a massive action entertainer laced with a good dose of family emotions and other elements, Bhimaa is being mounted on a grand scale with top-notch technicians taking care of different crafts.
While Swamy J Gowda is the cinematographer, Ravi Basrur of KGF fame will be providing the music. Ramana Vanka is the production designer and Thammiraju is the editor. Kiran is online editor, while Ajju Mahankali provides dialogues. The movie to be high on action will have fights choreographed by Ram-Lakshman, Venkat, and Dr Ravi Varma.
Cast: Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma
Technical Crew:
Director: A Harsha
Producer: KK Radhamohan
Banner: Sri Sathya Sai Arts
DOP: Swamy J Gowda
Music Director: Ravi Basrur
Production Designer: Ramana Vanka
Editor: Thammiraju
Online Editor: Kiran
Dialogues: Ajju Mahankali
Fights: Ram-Lakshman, Venkat, and Dr Ravi Varma
