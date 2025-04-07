Live
Madhunandhan bags a crazy role in Aadi Saikumar’s ‘Shambhala’
Aadi Saikumar’s upcoming supernatural horror thriller ‘Shambhala: A Mystical World’ is steadily climbing the intrigue charts with its intense promotional content. Directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under Shining Pictures, the film promises a layered narrative that spans across centuries.
Following the introduction of lead actresses Archana Iyer and Swasika, the team recently unveiled the character poster of Madhunandhan as Constable Hanumanthu. The gripping visual shows him holding a lantern, visibly shaken as he stares into the unknown. A scarecrow on the wall and a temple in the background represent the collision of fear and faith—central themes to the movie’s narrative. Madhunandhan’s role, as teased, plays a significant part in the evolving mystery of the story.
Set largely in Ramoji Film City, the film also features Ravi Varma and Meesala Laxman in important roles. The storyline intriguingly traverses three major timelines—the 1980s, 1,000 years ago, and an ancient period dating back 10,000 years—blending mythology, horror, and suspense.
Adding to the film’s uniqueness is the musical score by Sriram Madduri, known for his association with Hollywood maestro Hans Zimmer. His soundtrack is said to bring an innovative edge to Indian horror cinema.
With character reveals creating continuous buzz, the audience eagerly awaits the announcement of the official release date. ‘Shambhala’ is shaping up to be a spine-chilling journey across eras, anchored by compelling performances and a rich, eerie atmosphere.