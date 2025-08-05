Mahesh Babu Cutouts Steal the Show at Athadu Re-Release

The trend of re-releasing blockbuster films is growing in Tollywood. As part of this, fans of superstar Mahesh Babu are getting a special treat. His iconic film Athadu is all set to return to theatres once again.

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Athadu will be re-released on August 9 in selected theatres. At Viswanath and Sandhya 35mm theatres in Hyderabad, fans have already put up giant cutouts of Mahesh Babu to celebrate the event.

Originally released in 2005, Athadu remains one of Mahesh Babu’s biggest hits. With fans excited for the re-release, this event is turning into a festival for Mahesh Babu supporters.