Mahesh Babu, Namrata, Manjula And Sudheer Babu Pen Heartfelt Notes On The Occasion Of Superstar Krishna's 79th Birthday

Today is a special day for all the fans of legendary actor Superstar Krishna… This iconic actor is celebrating his 79th birthday and turned a year older. On this special occasion, his son Mahesh Babu, Namrata, Manjula, Sitara, Gautam and Sudheer Babu wished him on this special day through social media. They dropped heartfelt notes on their Instagram pages and treated the fans of this great star of Tollywood! Sudheer also unveiled a special dance video from his next movie 'Mama Mascheendra' and dedicated it to his father-in-law!



Mahesh Babu

Mahesh shared a pic of his father Superstar Krishna and wished him jotting down, "Happy birthday Nanna! There is truly no one like you. Wishing for your happiness and good health for many more years to come. Stay blessed always. Love you".

Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata also shared a pic of her father-in-law with her children Gautam and Sitara… She also wished him by jotting down, "All my favourite memories have you in them for the last so many years. You have brought so much love, laughter, kindness and happiness into my life and I'm forever grateful. Thank you for being the father that you are to my husband, to me and to all of us. Happy birthday Mamayya.. We love you".

Gautam

Gautam also shared the same pic and wished his grandfather…

Sitara Ghattamaneni

Little Sitara also wished her grandfather with a special post… "Celebrating you today and all that makes you so special. Happy birthday Thatha garu!! Love you so much".

Manjula Ghattamaneni

Manjula shared the cover page of her special video with her father and dropped a heartfelt note… "Happy birthday Nanna! You always carry that gentle smile which is reassuring and comforting. When you are around, everything seems easy and effortless. That's your magic. Wish you a great year ahead nanna! May the year bring you loads of joy and peace! Thank you for gifting me your interview. I will cherish this forever. Love you loads. Catch me interviewing nanna on my YouTube channel- https://youtu.be/RPSvWNnkUEI".

Sudheer Babu

On the occasion of his father-in-law's birthday, Sudheer Babu shared a special dance video from his upcoming movie 'Mama Mascheendra' and treated all the fans of superstar Krishna… He also wrote, "A little glimpse from #MaamaMascheendra on the occasion of SUPERSTAR Krishna garu's birthday!! Happy birthday Mamayya Forever an inspiration to me and many aspiring actors #HBDLegendarySSK @harshamrutham @chaitanmusic @pgvinda #NarayanDasNarang @puskurrammohan @svcllp".

Going with the video, Sudheer Babu flaunted his six-pack body and is seen dancing holding the rod in the air! He looked terrific and danced perfectly! This movie is being directed by Harshavardhan and is produced by NarayanDas K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner.

Happy Birthday Superstar Krishna Garu…