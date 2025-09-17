Live
Mahesh Babu Praises ‘Little Hearts’ Cast & Music Director Sinjith Yerramilli
Highlights
Actor Mahesh Babu applauds the cast of Little Hearts, calling them “fun, fresh, and big in heart.” Stars include Shivani Nagaram, Jai Krishna, and more. Music by Sinjith Yerramilli.
Actor Mahesh Babu shared his excitement for the movie Little Hearts on Twitter. He called the cast “fun, fresh, and big in heart” and praised the young actors for their amazing performances.
The film stars Shivani Nagaram, Jai Krishna, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Rajeev Kanakala, Satya Krishnan, Anitha Chowdary, and S.S. Kaanchi.
Mahesh also appreciated the music director, Sinjith Yerramilli, joking that he will be very busy for a while.
Fans are thrilled about Mahesh’s support and the movie’s talented cast.
