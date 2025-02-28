Mahesh Babu’s Bold New Look in Rajamouli’s SSMB 29: A Lion-Inspired Transformation

For the past few weeks, Superstar Mahesh Babu has not been seen anywhere outside. He is not even going on foreign tours. Mahesh is waiting for the reveal of his look in SSMB 29, which he is working on under the direction of Rajamouli. But finally, a leak has emerged. Since the start of the film, Rajamouli has been portraying Mahesh Babu as a lion. When he went for the location recce, he mentioned having stolen the passport and tagged Mahesh’s name with a lion, further hinting at this theme.

So, there’s no doubt that Rajamouli is planning something unexpected this time. However, he has not given any updates regarding this film. Although it is said that the shooting has begun, there has been no official announcement.

Additionally, Mahesh Babu’s look has not been revealed anywhere. But the latest buzz is a video of Mahesh working out in the gym. In this 14-second clip, Mahesh Babu looks like a lion with his mane spread wide, ready to hunt, in a way we've never seen before.

With a huge beard and long hair, he looks like a force of nature. After seeing this, fans of Ghattamaneni are shaking up social media, excited that the Rajamouli and Mahesh combo will break industry records. Overall, Mahesh Babu looks like a total powerhouse in a look that is unlike anything we've seen before. If this is just the leaked look, imagine what it will be like when the first official look is released.
















