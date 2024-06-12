Mahindra meets Kalki’s ‘Bujji’

"Kalki 2898 AD," one of Telugu cinema's most prestigious projects, is generating considerable buzz as it nears its release date. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas in the titular role, is celebrated for its high technical values and innovative features. One such feature is the futuristic vehicle named Bujji, created exclusively for the movie with the help of the Mahindra Research Valley team in Chennai.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently visited the set to see Bujjifirsthand. Previously, Mahindra had shared glimpses of the vehicle on social media, revealing that his team played a significant role in bringing the concept to life. Bujji runs on Mahindra e-motors, emphasizing the film's forward-thinking approach to technology and design.

During his visit, Mahindra took a ride in Bujji, an experience captured and shared by the film's makers on social media, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. This innovative collaboration highlights the film's commitment to cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling.

The anticipation for "Kalki 2898 AD" has only heightened following the release of its trailer, which quickly trended at the top on YouTube. Fans eagerly await the film’s release on June 27th, hoping to see how these technological marvels integrate into the movie’s narrative.







