Malaika Arora stuns at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024

Malaika Arora stuns at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024
Malaika Arora, the epitome of glamour, dazzled at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 in collaboration with FDCI and Reliance Brands. Walking the ramp for the Caligula’s Feast collection, she exuded sheer sex appeal in a striking black ensemble.


Donning a daring mini cutout top and a matching gown, Malaika showcased her toned physique and flawless style. Her unmatched confidence and charisma dominated the runway, each step highlighting her status as a fashion icon.

