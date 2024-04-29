Malavika Mohanan reveals her dream role

Following her notable performances in blockbuster films like Rajinikanth's "Petta" and Vijay's "Master," actress Malavika Mohanan is gearing up to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming Tamil movie "Thangalaan" alongside the versatile Vikram.





Recently, during a Q&A session on the X platform, Malavika engaged with her fans, shedding light on her aspirations and upcoming projects. Responding to a question about her dream role, the actress revealed her interest in portraying a gangster character. "Will be interesting to see a woman play a cool gangster, no? And now that I’m trained in action sequences as well, will be fun to explore that side more," she expressed, hinting at her readiness to delve into diverse roles.



In addition to her venture in "Thangalaan," Malavika is currently occupied with her Tollywood debut, "The Raja Saab," where she shares the screen with none other than the esteemed Prabhas in the titular role. Directed by Maruthi, this much-anticipated film promises to be a visual and musical treat, with Thaman on board to compose the music.

With her versatility and passion for challenging roles, Malavika Mohanan continues to carve her niche in the Indian film industry, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting her upcoming cinematic endeavors.