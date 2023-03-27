Malayalam actor "Innocent" passes away

Malayalam actor and former Member of Parliament, Innocent, passed away at the age of 75 in a private hospital in Kochi. His demise has left the film industry and fans in a state of shock and sadness. The actor had been receiving treatment at the hospital since March 3, after contracting COVID-19, and passed away at 10:30 pm on Sunday. The hospital stated that the actor was suffering from respiratory issues, multiple organ failure, and heart failure.

Innocent was a beloved figure in the Malayalam film industry, having acted in over 500 films. He was known for his comedic roles and his unique style of acting. His contribution to the film industry earned him several accolades, including the Padma Shri in 2013.

The news of his demise has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fellow actors and fans alike. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Jayaram, and many others took to social media to express their condolences and pay their respects to the legendary actor.

The Malayalam film industry has lost a stalwart in Innocent, and his legacy will continue to be remembered and cherished by fans and colleagues alike.