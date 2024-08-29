Malayalam Actress Usha Reveals Misconduct by Malayalam Actor

Malayalam actress Usha recently opened up about an incident from 1992 where a senior actor misbehaved with her. The incident occurred while she was working on a project that also involved the popular actor Mohanlal. Usha shared her story during a press conference in Kannur, Kerala, amid the ongoing #MeToo movement in the Malayalam film industry.

Usha explained that the incident took place in an elevator while the team was working on a show in the Gulf. She said, "A show was happening in Bahrain. After the show, we were waiting to go to the airport. Everyone was very tired. Mohanlal asked us to bring our belongings to the hall and said we could sit there and talk. Monisha, Revathi, Sukumari, and others were also there. I took my luggage and got into the elevator. The actor was in the elevator as well. He asked if we were going down. I happily got into the elevator. As soon as the door closed, he behaved very inappropriately with me."

Usha acted quickly and slapped the actor right away. "I hit him. By then, the elevator reached the next floor," she recalled. Usha mentioned that after the incident, she was labeled "arrogant" and lost many work opportunities. She also shared that she told Mohanlal about what happened, and he supported her, saying she did the right thing.



Usha did not name the actor, stating he has since passed away. She explained why she chose to share her story now: “Some might ask why I’m bringing this up now. I reacted to it immediately at that time. A video of the incident has surfaced now," she told Manorama Online.



Usha's story highlights the difficulties faced by women who speak out against misconduct, showing the need for more support and change in the film industry.

