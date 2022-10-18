Mallidi Vasishta (MVN Reddy): 'Bimbisara' success made me more cautious

Bimbisara, a recent blockbuster starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, and Samyuktha Menon, has completed 50 days. Mallidi Vashist, the talented filmmaker, revealed many surprising details regarding Bimbisara and his personal life.













Vasishta chose a variety of subjects for his directorial debut. "Bimbisara is not a new subject in Tollywood," he explained. Many such fantasy films have previously been produced in Telugu. It may appear novel to today's generation. Before Hulk and Hollow Man were made in Hollywood, our filmmakers made them in Tollywood.













Superstar Krishna made Mahabaludu, which most closely resembles Hulk. Krishna garu goes invisible after taking a test substance in the 1969 film 'Sabash Satyam.' In a Vittalacharya film, we witness a man flying on a broomstick. In the 1995 film 'Ghatothkachudu,' we saw a robot dancing and fighting. There were numerous instances where Hollywood was influenced by our works. If there is emotion in the film, it will undoubtedly work."

Vasishta also discussed how the popularity of 'Bimbisara' caused him to become more cautious. He stated that there will be no compromises for the second instalment. When we type Lord Rama into Google, we get Viswa Vikhyatha Nata Sarwa Bhouma Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu. When we type Yama (Yamudu), we get Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. Next, if you type Bimbisara, Nandamuri Kalyanram's name should have displayed, and I'm working on it.

Bimbisara was created by the young filmmaker with a lot of heart and effort, and everything is finally paying off with a terrific success. His struggle and hard work before achieving the greatest achievement is an inspiration to everyone.