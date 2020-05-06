Mammootty celebrates 41st wedding anniversary

One of the enduring pillars of Malayalam cinema, Mammootty, completed 41 years of marital life on Wednesday. Quite expectedly, he was flooded by wishes from all over including his onscreen competitor and colleague, Mohanlal with whom he has acted in 50 films together. The two have been considered by many as among the finest actors India has ever produced in the last three decades.

With his son Dulquer Salmaan making a mark all across southern film territories, with his fans increasing by leaps and bounds in Telugu and Tamil film industries, the proud father has of late maintained a balance between true blue commercial flicks and period dramas. 400 films have seen him being featured in a range of roles, which have been an inspiration for colleagues across various film industries who have promptly remade them into their respective languages. His 2020 release ' Shylock' was a major hit when released during the first weeks of January.

Equally popular in Tamil and Telugu film industries for his nuanced roles, Mammotty has enjoyed a long tenure and continues to hold to his top slot in his home territory for sure.