Live
- Thackeray assures all help, rehab, jobs to weeping survivors of Raigad tragedy
- National Mango Day 2023: History, Significance, and Fascinating Facts
- International Self Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day
- National Parents’ Day 2023: This is how millennial parents can raise healthy and happy children
- 2nd Test, Day 2: India post 438 in first innings against West Indies
- These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me: Virat Kohli
- I knew I had to score: Messi on last-minute winner in Inter Miami CF
- Alia recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre
- ‘Hip Hop India’ breaks Guinness World Record for largest hip-hop performance
- Czech Republic to buy 77 German Leopard tanks
Mammootty grabs 8th Kerala State Film Award
Superstar Mammootty on Friday won his 8th Kerala State Film Award for his stellar role in the film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'. Mammootty, who in September is turning 72, continues to dazzle as since early this week, the talk had begun that this time he will walk away with the best actor award as such was his performance.
Thiruvananthapuram: Superstar Mammootty on Friday won his 8th Kerala State Film Award for his stellar role in the film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'. Mammootty, who in September is turning 72, continues to dazzle as since early this week, the talk had begun that this time he will walk away with the best actor award as such was his performance.
Incidentally the last time the superstar got the state award was way back in 2009.
Architect-turned-actress Vincy Aloshious, who was spotted at a talent show telecast on a TV channel in 2018 and made her entry into the Malayalam films, has won the best female actor award for her role in ‘Rekha’
“I was expecting that the film ‘Rekha’ wins some award as it was a great team effort and when the award has come to me, there is nothing bigger than this, as this is my first award of the Kerala government,” the 27-year-old actress said. Mahesh Narayanan won the best director award for the film ‘Ariyupu’ which tells the tale of a middle aged couple caught in the Covid pandemic. The film ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’, which gave Mammootty the best actor award, was adjudged as the best film. The film was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The award jury chairman Goutam Ghose said that he was extremely happy to see an array of films and even happier to see the immensely talented people working in Malayalam films.
“May be next year I will come and direct a film here,” said Ghose.