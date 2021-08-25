Mammootty's 'Great Shankar' is a murder mystery

The film "Great Shankar" bankrolled by Lagadapati Srinivas under the banner Sri LVR productions and presented by Sri Lagadapati Bhargava.

The film will be the dubbing version of Malayalam successful film "Masterpiece."

Malayalam superstar Mammootty who has earned place in the hearts of Telugu audiences by starring in many good films is acting in the main lead.

Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar of "Krack" and "Nandi," is playing a pivotal role in the film as an ACP.

Film unit says that the film will be a murder mystery with a good storyline will entertain the audience with thrilling elements. Unni Mukundan, Poonam Bajwa are the remaining cast.