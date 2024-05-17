Live
'Manam' celebrates 10-Year anniversary; special screenings across Telugu states
As the iconic Akkineni family classic 'Manam' commemorates a decade since its release, fans across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are in for a treat with special screenings scheduled for May 23rd. The film, starring the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao alongside Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Akhil, garnered widespread acclaim upon its release in 2014, establishing itself as a timeless favorite in Telugu cinema.
Produced by Annapurna Studios and presented by Reliance Entertainment, 'Manam' is renowned for its heartwarming narrative and stellar performances, including the unique portrayal of three generations of heroes from the Akkineni family. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film's enchanting storyline and memorable soundtrack by Anup Rubens continue to resonate with audiences even a decade later.
Annapurna Studios took to social media to announce the special screenings, inviting fans to relive the magic of 'Manam' on the big screen once again. Actor Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement for the anniversary, highlighting the film's special place in his heart.
With bookings already open in key cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Vizag, anticipation is high as audiences eagerly await the opportunity to celebrate the enduring legacy of 'Manam' in cinemas.