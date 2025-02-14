‘Manike’ singer Yohani picks Ranbir Kapoor's film as the perfect fit for ‘Ain’t Nobody Like You’ theme song

Mumbai: Sri Lankan singer Yohani has revealed that Hindi films ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ would be the perfect fit for her song "Ain’t Nobody Like You" as a theme song.

In a recent interview with IANS, Yohani, best known for her track, ‘Manike Mage Hithe,' shared her thoughts on how these iconic films align with the vibe and energy of her latest number.

The singer also opened up about the inspiration behind her latest Hindi track, marking her return to the Indian music scene after two years. Yohani shared that while it’s her first Hindi song in a while, she was busy working on her Sinhalese album "Kella," which was released last year and featured fourteen tracks.

She explained, “This is my first Hindi song in two years, but I released a full album in Sinhalese last year, called Kella, which had fourteen songs. I was focused on that for a while, so I had to take a break from Indian music to work on my album.”

The 'Deviyange Bare' rapper also spoke about the pressure of following up her viral hit Manike Mage Hithe. When asked if she felt the weight of expectations from fans, Yohani admitted, “Absolutely, yes. I think fans always expect me to deliver something similar. But as an artist, my focus is on creating new music, growing with my knowledge, and continuously improving. My passion is performing and singing for my audience.”

On being asked about the pressure to make her latest track, "Ain’t Nobody Like You," more commercial, Yohani reassured fans that there was no such pressure from her music label, T-Series.

“Not from T-Series. From fans? Maybe. I’m always open to suggestions because music can be remixed—there’s nothing wrong with that. If someone comes up with a remix of Ain’t nobody,” the singer mentioned.

The song Ain't Nobody Like You, composed by Yohani, RUUH, and JOH, premiered on January 30 on T-Series’s YouTube channel.