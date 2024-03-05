‘Manjummel Boys’ reaches Rs 100 Cr mark

The Mollywood film industry is currently riding a wave of success with consecutive hits, and the latest addition to this streak is the survival thriller "Manjummel Boys," directed by Chidambaram. Released on February 22, 2024, the film has created history by surpassing the remarkable milestone of Rs. 100 crore in gross worldwide revenue within just 12 days of its release.

This phenomenal achievement marks "Manjummel Boys" as the first Malayalam film in 2024 to cross the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark, joining the ranks of illustrious predecessors like "Pulimurugan," "Lucifer," and "2018." The film's success has become a significant milestone in the Mollywood industry, showcasing its commercial prowess and resonating with audiences.

Notably, the film has not only made waves in its home state but has also created a buzz in Tamil Nadu. It stands as the first Malayalam movie to gross over Rs. 10 crores in the region, expanding its impact beyond traditional boundaries. The success in Tamil Nadu adds another feather to the cap of "Manjummel Boys," further solidifying its position as a trailblazer.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr., and others, portraying pivotal roles. Produced by Parava Films and featuring a captivating musical score by Sushin Shyam, the film has struck a chord with audiences for its thrilling narrative and engaging performances.

"Manjummel Boys" has not only achieved unprecedented success but has also set high expectations for future releases in the Mollywood industry. The film's triumphant journey at the box office has sparked anticipation among cinephiles, raising the bar for upcoming projects and establishing a new standard for Malayalam cinema in 2024.