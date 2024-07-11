Manmohan Tiwari grew his belly, dyed hair to look older for his role in 'Mishri'

Mumbai: Actor Manmohan Tiwari shared that he has put on weight and has even coloured his hair to make himself look older in the show ‘Mishri’.



Speaking about the preparations he did for his role, Manmohan shared: “To prepare for the negative lead in this show, I have gained weight and even grown a belly. I dye my hair daily to make myself look older and meet the character's demands.”

“This effort is to ensure that the character stands out and truly comes to life, conveying exactly what it needs to and leave a strong impression on the audience,” he said.

Manmohan has mostly played negative roles on-screen, however, he mentioned that he has done positive roles as well in shows like ‘Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari’, ‘Hum Hain Na’, and ‘Jai Bharati’.

He added: “In ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, and ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’, I have played negative characters. I also have another show coming up on Dangal where I'll be playing a negative role. I enjoy playing negative characters more.”

Talking about his future plans, Manmohan concluded, saying, “My future plans are to continue acting and doing my best work. I want to keep entertaining you all.”

‘Mishri’ stars Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani in the lead roles.

Set in the cultural hub of Mathura, the show follows the intertwined journeys of Mishri, Vaani, and Raghav. The show revolves around the rollercoaster journey of a girl who brings joy and sweet fortune to others while grappling with her own bitter destiny.

Residing in Mathura, Mishri is the town’s sweetheart, invited to every auspicious occasion to spread her good luck. The plot thickens when her conniving chachi schemes to marry her off to her shady middle-aged brother, swapping out the groom she was supposed to wed.

'Mishri' airs on Colors TV.