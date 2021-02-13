Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Silence’ to be released in OTT platform

B Town lead actor Manoj Bajpayee confirmed the release date of his upcoming project Silence. He shares that it will be an OTT release on March 26. The film also features Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur in key roles.

"When everyone is hiding the truth, justice will thrive despite the Silence. Prepare for a murder mystery that will keep you guessing till the end. #SilenceCanYouHearIt premieres 26th March on @ZEE5Premium," he tweeted.

The film traces the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman, whose corpse is discovered by trekkers a day later. Meanwhile, Manoj will also be seen in the second season of "The Family Man", which has been slated for release in summer. He is also working on his upcoming film Dispatch, a thriller set against the backdrop of crime journalism.