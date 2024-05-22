Live
Manushi Chhillar turns up the heat in stunning Red bikini
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is causing a stir on Instagram with her latest post, captivating fans with her breathtaking beauty. In the sizzling snapshots, the actress looks absolutely radiant in a striking red bikini, basking in the sunlight under the shade of a beachside tree.
With her luscious locks cascading down her shoulders and a stylish Fujifilm camera in hand, Manushi exudes confidence and allure, effortlessly capturing the essence of beachside glamour.
The vibrant red bikini perfectly accentuates her toned physique, while the subtle pop of pink lipstick and black mascara adds an extra layer of allure to her stunning look. Manushi's poses are captivating, highlighting her undeniable charm and comfort in front of the camera.
This glamorous photoshoot comes hot on the heels of Manushi's recent Telugu debut in "Operation Valentine," where she starred alongside Varun Tej. With her magnetic presence and undeniable talent, Manushi Chhillar continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen, solidifying her status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.