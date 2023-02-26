March Birthday Calendar: Janhvi Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Tiger Shroff And A Few Film Stars Are All Set To Turn A Year Older

March turns out to be a crucial month for all the students as their whole year's hard work pays off with the final exams. So, only a few movies will be released this month on the big screens. Right from young actress Janhvi Kapoor to superstar Aamir Khan, March holds the birthdays of the ace actors of both Bollywood and Tollywood film industries.



So guys, mark the dates and wish your favourite stars on these days through social media… They will also treat the netizens and fans by unveiling new updates from their upcoming movies!



We dropped the birthday calendar of March for our readers… Take a look!



March 2nd



Tiger Shroff

March 3rd

Shankar Mahadevan

March 4th

Nandini Reddy

Chandrassekhar Yeleti

Shraddha Das

Kamalinee Mukherjee

March 5th

Selva Raghavan

Nassar

March 6th

Sharwanand

Janhvi Kapoor

March 7th

Anupam Kher

March 9th

Baladitya

March 10th

Ritu Varma

March 11th

Manjima Mohan

March 12th

Shreya Ghoshal

March 14th

Aamir Khan

March 15th

Anand Devarakonda

Alia Bhatt

March 18th

Sushant

March 19

Srinivas Avasarala

Mohan Babu

March 22nd

Suma Kanakala

March 23rd

Kangana Ranaut

Sirkanth

March 24th

Emraan Hashmi

March 26th

Prakash Raj

Madhoo

March 27th

Ram Charan Tej

March 28th

Akshaye Khanna

March 29th

Vishwak Sen

March 30th

Nithiin

March 31st

Rakshita

So guys, don't forget to wish your favourite stars on special days and definitely they will treat their fans and netizens with special updates from their upcoming movies!