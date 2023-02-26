March Birthday Calendar: Janhvi Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Tiger Shroff And A Few Film Stars Are All Set To Turn A Year Older
- Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan and a few other Bollywood stars are all set to turn a year older in March!
- Coming to Tollywood, Sharwanand, Mohan Babu and a few other ace actors will celebrate their birthdays in March!
March turns out to be a crucial month for all the students as their whole year's hard work pays off with the final exams. So, only a few movies will be released this month on the big screens. Right from young actress Janhvi Kapoor to superstar Aamir Khan, March holds the birthdays of the ace actors of both Bollywood and Tollywood film industries.
So guys, mark the dates and wish your favourite stars on these days through social media… They will also treat the netizens and fans by unveiling new updates from their upcoming movies!
We dropped the birthday calendar of March for our readers… Take a look!
March 2nd
Tiger Shroff
March 3rd
Shankar Mahadevan
March 4th
Nandini Reddy
Chandrassekhar Yeleti
Shraddha Das
Kamalinee Mukherjee
March 5th
Selva Raghavan
Nassar
March 6th
Sharwanand
Janhvi Kapoor
March 7th
Anupam Kher
March 9th
Baladitya
March 10th
Ritu Varma
March 11th
Manjima Mohan
March 12th
Shreya Ghoshal
March 14th
Aamir Khan
March 15th
Anand Devarakonda
Alia Bhatt
March 18th
Sushant
March 19
Srinivas Avasarala
Mohan Babu
March 22nd
Suma Kanakala
March 23rd
Kangana Ranaut
Sirkanth
March 24th
Emraan Hashmi
March 26th
Prakash Raj
Madhoo
March 27th
Ram Charan Tej
March 28th
Akshaye Khanna
March 29th
Vishwak Sen
March 30th
Nithiin
March 31st
Rakshita
So guys, don't forget to wish your favourite stars on special days and definitely they will treat their fans and netizens with special updates from their upcoming movies!