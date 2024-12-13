‘Mardaani 3’ announced with Rani Mukerji’s return as Shivani Shivaji Roy

Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani franchise, known for being the biggest solo female-led series in Hindi cinema, continues to garner love and admiration, marking over a decade of cinematic success. On the release anniversary of Mardaani 2, the film's makers officially announced the highly anticipated Mardaani 3, set to bring Rani Mukerji back in the role of the fearless cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Rani Mukerji, who has delivered one of Indian cinema's most powerful performances as a solo lead, expressed her excitement about reprising the role. "I’m thrilled to announce that we are starting shooting of Mardaani 3 in April 2025! It is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only given me love. I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe," said Rani.

The upcoming film promises to elevate the adrenaline-fueled action that fans have come to love from the franchise. Rani adds, “Mardaani 3 will take the adrenaline rush several notches higher than the previous films. I’m excited about the script we have and I hope the audience feels the same after watching it.”

The story for Mardaani 3 has been penned by Aayush Gupta, the writer behind The Railway Men, a global success on streaming platforms. The film will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, an emerging talent at YRF who has worked on films like Tiger 3 and War 2. Mardaani 3 is poised to be darker, deadlier, and more intense, and the team is committed to delivering a thrilling experience that lives up to the high expectations of fans.