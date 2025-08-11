  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

‘Marokkasari’ completes filming; post-production on full swing

‘Marokkasari’ completes filming; post-production on full swing
x
Highlights

Marokkasari, a feel-good love story starring Naresh Agastya and Sanjana Saradhi, is set to charm audiences with its unique blend of romance, scenic...

Marokkasari, a feel-good love story starring Naresh Agastya and Sanjana Saradhi, is set to charm audiences with its unique blend of romance, scenic visuals, and melodious music. Produced by B. Chandrakanth Reddy under CK Film Makers and written and directed by Nithin Lingutla, the film promises an emotional and picturesque cinematic experience.

One of the movie’s biggest highlights is its music, composed by Bharat Manchiraju, featuring six soulful tracks sung by top Tollywood artists like Karthik, Pradeep Kumar, Devan Ekambaram, and Jassie Gift.

Shot across Kerala, Sikkim, and the Tibet border, Marokkasari holds a special distinction — it is the first and only Indian film to be shot at Gurudongmar Lake, located at an altitude of 5,430 meters.

The film also features Brahmaji, Sudharshan, Venkat, Venkat Kakamanu, and Divyavani in key roles. Cinematography is by Rohit Bachu, while editing is handled by Chota K Prasad.

With shooting complete and post-production in progress, the release date will be announced soon. The recently unveiled title poster has already generated positive buzz, hinting at a heartwarming romantic journey.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick