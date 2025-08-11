‘Marokkasari’ completes filming; post-production on full swing

Marokkasari, a feel-good love story starring Naresh Agastya and Sanjana Saradhi, is set to charm audiences with its unique blend of romance, scenic visuals, and melodious music. Produced by B. Chandrakanth Reddy under CK Film Makers and written and directed by Nithin Lingutla, the film promises an emotional and picturesque cinematic experience.

One of the movie’s biggest highlights is its music, composed by Bharat Manchiraju, featuring six soulful tracks sung by top Tollywood artists like Karthik, Pradeep Kumar, Devan Ekambaram, and Jassie Gift.

Shot across Kerala, Sikkim, and the Tibet border, Marokkasari holds a special distinction — it is the first and only Indian film to be shot at Gurudongmar Lake, located at an altitude of 5,430 meters.

The film also features Brahmaji, Sudharshan, Venkat, Venkat Kakamanu, and Divyavani in key roles. Cinematography is by Rohit Bachu, while editing is handled by Chota K Prasad.

With shooting complete and post-production in progress, the release date will be announced soon. The recently unveiled title poster has already generated positive buzz, hinting at a heartwarming romantic journey.