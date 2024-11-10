Marvel Studios Unveils Exclusive Preview for Thunderbolts at Brazil D23 Event

Marvel Studios gave fans a thrilling sneak peek of Thunderbolts today at the inaugural Brazil D23 fan event. The highly anticipated film, set to hit theatres on May 2, 2025, was showcased with a brand-new extended trailer. Actor David Harbour, who plays Red Guardian, was present at the event to introduce the special look to an enthusiastic crowd.

Thunderbolts brings together a group of unconventional heroes and antiheroes, including Yelena Belova, the troubled assassin portrayed by Florence Pugh. The film is described as an unpredictable team-up of the MCU’s most unlikely characters, each with their own set of personal struggles and goals.

The cast includes a mix of seasoned actors, with Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Lewis Pullman joining Harbour and Pugh. Other notable cast members are Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts promises to offer a fresh and irreverent take on the superhero genre. Kevin Feige produced the film, with Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serving as executive producers.

