Live
- Confident of order getting nullified in coming days, says CM Siddaramaiah on HC decision
- Marvel Studios Unveils Teaser Trailer and Poster for Thunderbolts
- Johnny Depp's 'Modi' to Premiere at Rome Film Festival
- RG Kar tragedy: CPI(M) creates cell to legally assist women protesters facing police harassment
- Fire breaks out at Vizag Steel Plant, one injured
- Temple chariot set ablaze in Anantapur, CM Chandrababu orders probe
- India-UAE bilateral trade set to surpass $100 billion target before 2030
- Indian badminton Paris Paralympians to be awarded combined cash reward of INR 50 lakh for medal-winning efforts
- ICC announces all-women match officials for ICC Women’s World Cup 2024
- Gig workers must develop industry-specific knowledge to remain competitive: Report
Just In
Marvel Studios Unveils Teaser Trailer and Poster for Thunderbolts
The Misfit Team-Up Set to Hit Theatres on May 2, 2025
Marvel Studios has officially released the teaser trailer and poster for its highly anticipated feature film Thunderbolts, scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 2, 2025. This irreverent team-up brings together some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) most unpredictable characters in a thrilling new adventure.
Leading the team is Yelena Belova, portrayed by Florence Pugh, the emotionally complex assassin introduced in Black Widow. Joining her is an eclectic lineup of familiar faces, including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The film promises to introduce exciting new characters as well, although details on their roles remain under wraps.
Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts marks an unconventional chapter in the MCU, tapping into indie sensibilities and dark humour. Produced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson, the film is set to be released in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
FB:
TW:
YT: