Marvel Studios Unveils Teaser Trailer and Poster for Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios Unveils Teaser Trailer and Poster for Thunderbolts
Highlights

The Misfit Team-Up Set to Hit Theatres on May 2, 2025

Marvel Studios has officially released the teaser trailer and poster for its highly anticipated feature film Thunderbolts, scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 2, 2025. This irreverent team-up brings together some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) most unpredictable characters in a thrilling new adventure.

Leading the team is Yelena Belova, portrayed by Florence Pugh, the emotionally complex assassin introduced in Black Widow. Joining her is an eclectic lineup of familiar faces, including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The film promises to introduce exciting new characters as well, although details on their roles remain under wraps.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts marks an unconventional chapter in the MCU, tapping into indie sensibilities and dark humour. Produced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson, the film is set to be released in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

