- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
Massive anticipation for Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gami’ as release date announced
Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen's much-anticipated film, "Gami," directed by Vidyadhar Kaghya and produced by Karthik Sabreesh under Karthik Kult Creations, is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on March 8. The adventure drama, presented by V Celluloid, has created a buzz with its visually stunning title glimpses.
Shot in challenging locations like Varanasi and the Himalayas, the trailer has already received an overwhelming response. Vishwak Sen, essaying the role of Aghora Shankar, expressed his confidence in the audience's positive reception and emphasized the film's four-and-a-half-year-long journey. Director Vidyadhar Kaghya highlighted the film's exploration of human touch and its unique narrative intertwining Aghora Shankar's journey with parallel characters.
The press meet provided insights into the challenges faced during the shoot, including harsh weather conditions. Chandini Chaudhary, the female lead, along with other key cast members, contributes to the film's promising ensemble. "Gami" is expected to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience, with the makers focusing on providing audiences with an extraordinary visual and storytelling adventure.