Maverick director K Raghavendra Rao release ‘Honeymoon Express’ title song

Renowned director K Raghavendra Rao recently unveiled the title song of "Honeymoon Express," marking the completion of the movie's full album of four songs. The musical, composed by Kalyani Malik, has already garnered attention with three songs trending on T-Series.

During the song release event at RK Cineplex, Banjara Hills, Rao welcomed writer/director Bala Rajasekharuni and budding composer & singer Spoorthi Jitender. Discussing film training for younger generations, Rao and Bala explored the differences between US and Indian approaches.

Bala presented the final lyrical video to Rao, who praised the youthful and upbeat composition by Spoorthi Jitender. The song, a fusion of Telugu and Spanish poetry, was appreciated by Rao for its experimental nature and unique blend.

Co-written by Spoorthi Jithender and Kittu Vissapragada, the "Honeymoon Express" title song showcases Spoorthi's versatility as a composer and pop singer. Rao extended his blessings to the "Honeymoon Express" team for a successful run of the movie.